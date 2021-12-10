HEALTH PLAN: Man goes to court to get surgery for his wife

Mr. Antônio de Oliveira, 82, had to go to court to get surgery to place a new valve in the heart of his 70-year-old wife: Lindalva Moreira da Silva Oliveira.

He looked for the rondonia live to report what happened: “I had to appeal to the Public Defender of Rondônia, which filed a request for an injunction at the 5th Civil Court of Porto Velho. The injunction was granted, but Bradesco still took a while to authorize it”, said Antônio.

Details

On November 8, Bradesco Saúde sent a statement to Mr. Antônio de Oliveira explaining the reasons for his wife’s refusal to proceed.

“It is necessary to inform the impossibility of meeting the claimed coverage, since the procedure/material claimed is in the list of procedures of the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS), when the guideline for use provided for in Normative Resolution 465, which came into force, is understood. from 04/01/2021”.

The following day (November 9,), the patient’s doctor, Luiz Gasparelo, detailed the seriousness of the problem in a report to Bradesco Saúde.

“The patient Lindalva Moreira da Silva Oliveira, 70 years old, has a history of systemic arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia [gordura no sangue], severe peripheral arterial disease and osteoporosis. In addition to the aforementioned morbidities, he is under outpatient follow-up, coronary artery disease with moderate stenosis and without ischemia on scintigraphy and severe aortic stenosis, which has been evolving with signs and symptoms of heart failure and with significant clinical worsening in the last few months, with dyspnea [falta de ar] to small effortss”.

The health professional, specializing in cardiac interventions, also warned that the delay in the authorization of surgery could cause.

“The delay in carrying out this procedure puts the patient, Mrs. Lindalva Moreira da Silva Oliveira, at risk, and any complications related to the delay, as of this date, are the sole responsibility of the operator”.

Antônio de Oliveira fought hard to get heart surgery for his wife

Pressure

Eight days later (on 11/17), the injunction binding Bradesco Saúde was granted by the 5th Civil Court of Porto Velho of the Court of Justice of Rondônia (TJRO), however, it was not complied with by the health plan operator.

On November 22, the judge in charge of the case, Dalmo Antônio de Castro Bezerra, increased the daily fine from R$5,000 to 15,000 reais. The limit also increased from R$ 50 thousand to 150 thousand reais.

“Given the urgency evidenced in the case file at the risk of the applicant’s life, the advanced age of the party (70 years), the information from the defendant that the procedure is on the ANS list, the lack of any fact that justifies the impossibility of meeting the coverage of the pleaded procedure, the inertia of the requested party in complying with the decision, I increase the daily fine imposed. […] I grant the respondent a period of 24 hours to authorize and provide everything necessary for the percutaneous implant of aortic bioprosthesis (TAVI)”.

According to the patient’s husband, if he had been authorized, she would already be in full recovery.

“The request was made in October, when it was first denied by Bradesco. If it had been authorized in October, as a matter of urgency, the procedure would be carried out on November 15“, vented Antônio de Oliveira

Answers

In contact with Rondoniaovivo, Bradesco Saúde’s press office informed that Lindalva Moreira’s surgery was performed last Monday, December 6th.

Even so, Antônio lamented the delay in carrying out the procedure that could have saved the 70-year-old woman’s life.

“Morning [quarta, 08], she had to go back to the ICU. The pressure changed and she had a CT scan. The surgery went smoothly, and now, hospitalization is the effect of the surgery. But it could have been done back there and lessened my wife’s agony”.