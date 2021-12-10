Honda Elite passes PCX; yamaha shoots

After a drop in October, the motorcycle market showed a good recovery in November. There were 106,500 new 0km motorcycles taking to the streets last month, an increase of 9.77% compared to what was registered in the previous period, which had 97,020 units sold.

Both the fall in October and the recovery in November are linked to the temporary stoppage at the Yamaha assembly line in Manaus (AM) in September. Without the brand’s motorcycles reaching stores, total motorcycle sales were impacted in October and, as deliveries normalized, they started to grow again in November. Yamaha’s growth last month was 51.71% compared to the previous period.

Yamaha NMax 2021

Going into the scooter segment, there were some position changes last month, but they didn’t just involve Yamaha motorcycles. Of course, scooters from the three tuning fork brand had great growth between October and November. The NMax 160 saw its sales rise 138.03%, while the NEO 125 grew 100.16%. The highlight was for XMax, the “big sister” of the scooter line, with an increase of 228.49%. The entry-level model once again occupied 4th place among the best-selling scooters.

The overall highlight goes to the Honda Elite 125. The cheapest scooter in Brazil underwent changes with the introduction of the 2022 line at the end of October and, even so, managed to establish itself as the best-selling scooter in the country last month. With that, it surpassed the PCX, the bike that still leads sales in the year and had been occupying the highest place on the podium so far.

For technology fans, the Voltz EV1, 100% electric, has already appeared in 10th place among the best-selling scooters. The number, however, is still small: 25 units sold last month.