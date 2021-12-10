Hospitalization grows in South Africa, but deaths do not soar

South Africa, the country that identified omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, has seen its transmission, case and hospitalization rates skyrocket in just a few weeks. The good news is that, so far, covid-19 deaths have not increased at the same rate.

The information is from Info Tracker, a data platform of the São Paulo state universities USP and Unesp, which at the request of the UOL evaluated the advance of covid-19 in the African country before and after omicron.

Before the emergence of the new strain, in the first half of November, the Rt (transmission rate) in South Africa was under control, fluctuating below the allowable threshold (below 1.0), indicating that the country was containing the infections.

In mid-November, the scenario changed radically: the broadcast tripled in less than three weeks, jumping from 1.02 on November 16th to 3.14 on December 6th.

“Not even the increase in delta transmission was that sudden when it was discovered in India,” says Unesp professor Wallace Casaca, one of Info Tracker’s coordinators.

Aggressive transmission in South Africa indicates that omicron may be more contagious than delta, which is the dominant variant in the world today”

Wallace Casaca, from Info Tracker

With Rt soaring, the number of cases has also exploded. As of November 24, when the variant was officially reported, South Africa recorded 774 new covid cases. That number jumped to 11,881 on December 7, an increase of more than 1,400% in just 13 days.

“I don’t remember such a steep increase in cases with the arrival of the delta, neither in Brazil nor in India”, says the professor.

Admissions soar; deaths, no

Hospitalizations in the African country followed the same dynamics observed in cases and in the transmission rate. New admissions, which had been on a sustained decline, have exploded over the past two weeks, jumping 490% between mid-November (week 45 in the chart below) and early December.

The relief is that the increase in deaths per covid-19 has not increased at the same rate. The moving average — the average of deaths in the last seven days — went from 13 to 34 deaths daily after the emergence of the variant, but stabilized at 22 deaths.

The data could mean the new strain is less lethal than its predecessors. No omicron deaths have been recorded from the variant samples sequenced so far.

“It is a comfort for the world to know that so far there have been no deaths caused by omicrons”, says Casaca. “While possibly less lethal, which gives us a lot of hope, it appears to be more transmissible than delta, which could strain health systems around the world.”

Professor of medicine, infectologist Joana D’arc Gonçalves explains that the virus is still in the adaptation phase and that the apparent drop in lethality caused by omicrons is good news and even expected.

“Human beings started to live with many viruses that were balanced over time, such as herpes and influenza, which causes the flu”, he says. “Our fear is how long it will take for this to actually happen with the coronavirus.”

The problem, he says, is that it can continue to mutate to the point of circumventing vaccine-stimulated immunization. The best, he insists, is mass vaccination.

“I prefer not to pay to see it. Without the vaccine, many people will die. The cost is very high”, says the doctor.

Christmas gift?

Patient is vaccinated against covid-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa Image: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP

The British newspaper Evening Standard, epidemiologist and future health minister of Germany, Karl Lauterbach, said that the micron may actually be an “early Christmas gift” capable of putting an end to the pandemic sooner because the 32 mutations of the new strain they may have made the virus more transmissible and less lethal as well.

Contrary to Lauterbach, the WHO (World Health Organization) asked countries to prepare because, according to the organization, the omicron is a reminder that “covid-19 is not over”.

Its director general, Tedros Adhanom, said the appearance of the strain “underlines how dangerous and precarious our situation is” and that “earnings won with difficulty can disappear in an instant”.

The WHO also called for vaccine doses to be distributed to the poorest countries and that omicron is proof that the pandemic will only be brought under control when it is stopped everywhere.