Hospitalized, Pelé details treatment and says he will undergo new tests: “Don’t worry” | soccer

Pelé is hospitalized at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to continue treatment against a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine. The forecast is that he will be discharged in the coming days. In post this Thursday, the King of Football detailed the process and informed that he is in his last chemotherapy session of 2021.

– Friends, since September 30th, when I left the hospital, you know that I have been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. Today I am at Albert Einstein doing the last session of 2021. I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think? I’m going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I’m going to stay here for a few days. Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!

The King is doing well, in stable condition, and dealing with a number of expected treatment procedures. The former player’s idea is to spend time in Guarujá without having to pass new exams.

The hospital released a note on Pelé’s health status. Read below:

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento is hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue treatment for a colon tumor, identified in September this year. The patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days.”

1 of 1 Pelé at Hospital Albert Einstein — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Pelé at Albert Einstein Hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Pelé was discharged from the hospital on September 30, after a month in the hospital (he was admitted on August 31). At the time, the medical bulletin released by the hospital informed that the patient would continue undergoing chemotherapy after the tumor was removed, on September 4th.

Two weeks later, Pelé used one of his daughters’ social networks to let fans know he was fine.

– I hacked into my daughter’s network to leave a wonderful message. Thank God I’m fine, I’m better. Maybe I’m even ready to play next Sunday, but thank God, I’m more serious now: thank you for everything, thank you for all those who send hugs, strength. Also, God willing, I will soon be with you. Good luck everyone and thank you,” he said on October 14th.

Flávia, one of Pelé’s daughters, posted a photo with the King this Thursday night:

– My people!!! Calm down… Last visit of the year to Einstein… Keeping the treatment, with control exams and chemo… Thanks to this wonderful team… my father just EVOLVES!!!