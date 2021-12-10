How an eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine could spread conflict across Europe

  • Jonathan Beale
  • Defense Correspondent, BBC News

A Ukrainian soldier patrols the checkpoint in the village of Shyrokyne, near Mariupol. Photo: April 26, 2021

A top intelligence official in a western country warned that if Russia decides to invade Ukraine, conflict between the countries could spread across Europe.

In conversation with journalists, including the BBC, the agent, who asked not to be identified, said:

“We cannot play blind. If Russia initiates a scenario of any kind, it will also initiate action against members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).”

“To think that war could be limited to one nation would be foolish,” he added.

