How is the price of fuel from now on?

the high in fuel prices gained prominence in 2021. The unbridled rise of gasoline, ethanol and diesel directly affects the driver’s pocket at each stop at the gas station. To contain the increases, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) decided to zero the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

In practice, the collection freezes the incidence of the tax in all Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District. According to the agency, the VAT zeroed started to be in effect from November 1st and will remain in effect until January 31, 2022.

With the ICMS zeroed, how is the price of fuel for the consumer?

First of all, it is important to understand that in addition to ICMS, other factors affect the final price charged for fuel. Among them the climb in the value of a barrel of oil in the international market and the high dollar added to the devaluation of the real.

The scenario without ICMS, therefore, works only as a temporary palliative solution in relation to price increases, mainly for gasoline and diesel. In other words, the freezing of the state tax has little influence in reducing the final value of fuel at the pumps.

What can actually generate a significant reduction in values ​​is the drop in the value of oil abroad. In this sense, the lag may provide a 5% drop in prices found at service stations, to be seen in a few months.