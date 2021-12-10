how many millions did your team make with the final prize?

With the 2021 Brazilian Championship closed, it is already possible to know how much each club that remained in Serie A received awards for their final place. Values ​​vary between R$33 million and R$11 million, with the largest amount paid to champion Atlético-MG, and the smallest to 16th place Juventude, who yesterday (9) was saved from relegation to Serie B.

The results of the last round were fundamental to increase or decrease the money that goes into the box. By finishing in fourth place, for example, Fortaleza secured R$ 1.6 million more than fifth-placed Corinthians — both are in the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores.

América-MG beat São Paulo, won the last place in the Pré-Libertadores and, in addition, won the right to R$ 21.4 million in prize money.

Only the top 16 players are entitled to the bonus. The amounts are paid by Grupo Globo, so the prizes of clubs that sold their TV broadcasting rights to Turner may vary. These teams are: Athletico, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Fortaleza, Palmeiras and Santos.

See the Brasileirão 2021 awards:

1) Atlético-MG: BRL 33 million

2) Flamengo: BRL 31.3 million

3rd) Palmeiras: about BRL 29.7 million*

4th) Fortaleza: about BRL 28 million*

5th) Corinthians: BRL 26.4 million

6th) Red Bull Bragantino: R$24.7 million

7) Fluminense: BRL 23.1 million

8) America-MG: BRL 21.4 million

9) Atlético-GO: BRL 19.8 million

10th) Santos: about BRL 18.1 million*

11th) Ceará: about BRL 15.5 million*

12th) International: BRL 14.6 million

13th) São Paulo: BRL 13.7 million

14th) Athletico-PR: about BRL 12.8 million*

15th) Cuiabá: BRL 11.9 million

16th) Youth: BRL 11 million

* Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Santos, Ceará, Athletico, Bahia and Chapecoense may have some variation in the final award, as they sold their TV broadcasting rights to Turner. The other clubs have a contract with Grupo Globo.