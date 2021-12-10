how much is BRL 1,000 in the Nubank account and in savings?

Last Wednesday (08), the Central Bank’s Copom announced the hike in the basic interest rate (Selic). Thus, the rate had its third consecutive increase, going from 7.75% to 9.25% per year. The reason for the increase is to try to control inflation. In view of this increase, how much is R$1 thousand in Nubank and savings? Find out below.

Selic at 9.25%: how much is R$1 thousand in the Nubank account and savings account?

Public securities indexed to Selic and fixed income investments began to offer greater returns to investors. The income from the Nubank account is 100% of the CDI. Thus, it has a percentage close to the base interest rate. In other words, it offers a profitability of 9.15% per year, and 0.73% per month.