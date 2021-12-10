how much is BRL 1,000 in the Nubank account and in savings?

Last Wednesday (08), the Central Bank’s Copom announced the hike in the basic interest rate (Selic). Thus, the rate had its third consecutive increase, going from 7.75% to 9.25% per year. The reason for the increase is to try to control inflation. In view of this increase, how much is R$1 thousand in Nubank and savings? Find out below.
Selic at 9.25%: how much is R$1 thousand in the Nubank account and savings account?
Public securities indexed to Selic and fixed income investments began to offer greater returns to investors. The income from the Nubank account is 100% of the CDI. Thus, it has a percentage close to the base interest rate. In other words, it offers a profitability of 9.15% per year, and 0.73% per month.
However, it is important to mention that on the remuneration of investments, two mandatory taxes are deducted – the IOF and the Income Tax. Despite this, the Nubank account is even more advantageous when compared to the savings account. The traditional way of investing money currently yields 0.50% – a fixed value when the Selic rate is above 8.5%.
This way, if a person invests R$1,000 in the Nubank account, and leaves the amount working for two years, they will see the money increase to R$1,157.88. In traditional savings, when investing the same amount for 24 months, you will receive R$1,127.21.
In short, as much as the Nubank account has a two-tax discount, it is still better for the user. This is said, as it yields R$30.68 more in profit than savings.