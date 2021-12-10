How the James Webb Space Telescope Can Solve Quasar Mysteries

The James Webb Space Telescope will be used to better understand the mysterious quasars. It remains to be seen how quasars more than 13 billion light-years away from us, whose mass amounts to the equivalent of billions of solar masses, could have become so gigantic. So, to understand the processes for this, as well as the details of what exists in the surroundings of these quasars, a team of researchers from the University of Arizona and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy will use NASA’s new telescope.

Quasars are powered by supermassive black holes and are considered the brightest type of galactic core, thousands of which have already been observed, all at extreme distances from our galaxy. The good news is that, thanks to its sensitivity to different wavelengths of infrared light, the James Webb telescope will be able to help answer questions about the formation, structure, and surroundings of these objects.

Simulation of images of a quasar made by Webb. On the left are images of targets. On the right are the galaxy and stars around the quasar, with their light removed (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

For that, the researchers intend to observe and analyze in detail the data from the Webb, using practically all the instruments of the telescope. First, they will refine the masses of each supermassive black hole to better understand how they formed and grew so quickly. Then, they will reveal the galaxies hidden by the light of the quasars through deep and detailed images of each object.

The team will use computer models to remove the light from each quasar, which will result in final images that, after being processed, will reveal the first glimpses of starlight from the galaxies that house them. They will also be able to collect spectral information from the two quasars and the galaxies in which they lie, to determine the movement of gases in them, to find out if supermassive black holes are releasing hot winds.

These winds may be responsible for heating gases in galaxies. Finally, the researchers plan to look at galaxies near the quasars, also trying to analyze the characteristics of the gas and dust around them — that is, they will investigate what the universe was like between 700 and 800 million years after the Big Bang. “These targets represent an important era of the universe,” said Bañados. “Webb will bring new restrictions on how this period went.”

The James Webb telescope is due to launch on December 22nd.

Source: NASA