‘I am largely responsible for the relegation’, says Bellintani after Bahia’s fall

After five years in a row in Serie A, Bahia will play in the second division in 2022. The defeat by Fortaleza, by 2×1, combined with the triumphs of Juventude and Grêmio made the tricolor finish the tournament in 18th place.

Minutes after the defeat at Castelão, the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, granted an interview and assumed all responsibility for the relegation. The director acknowledged that the board was wrong in conducting football in the year.

“All the anger and disappointment the fan has had with me, and has at this moment, is absolutely understandable. I am largely responsible for what happened, the decisions were taken by me or authorized by me. But at some level we have to be calm to put Bahia back on the route of the first division of the Brazilian Championship”, began Bellintani.

“Nothing I say will change an inch of what the fans are feeling, but I was wrong trying to get it right, based on the information I had, the resources I had”, he added.

Bellintani was asked about the major squad makeover promised at the end of the 2020 season, when the team also struggled with relegation. However, he admitted that the change he implemented in the club had no effect. The president also said that the Northeast Cup title caused a certain illusion that the squad could do more.

“I don’t want to take a millimeter off my responsibility, but to make corrections now, we can’t do superficial analyses. Nothing I say will take my responsibility away, but looking at the movie that is coming now, there wasn’t a big mistake, but several mistakes that culminated in this situation”.

“The change we made at the end of last season had no effect. At the end of 2020 we had a very large deficit. We set up a team with almost no investments, Bahia spent practically nothing on the acquisition of athletes, precisely because of financial responsibility. A brave decision, we didn’t have an interseason, so we had to build a team with no time and no money. The title of the Copa do Nordeste gave us the impression that that team could give us a level of competition in the Brazilian Championship”.

In the coming days, the club must define the situation of some athletes. Highlights such as Rossi and Gilberto, as well as Rodriguinho, all with contracts near the end, will hardly remain in the team.