São Paulo coach gives an interview after losing to América-MG, in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, and comes back to the subject of reinforcements for next season

Rogerio Ceni will be the technician of the São Paulo in 2022? From what was said by the commander himself, after the defeat for America-MG, which closed the melancholy tricolor season, everything will depend on a conversation with the board, which should happen this Friday (10), in São Paulo.

Asked more than once about staying in Morumbi for next year, Ceni avoided stating that he will stay or that he will leave office, but sent a message to the São Paulo top hats. For the coach, its continuity depends on a guarantee that the cast will be stronger, to avoid campaigns like the one from Brazilian championship.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

“São Paulo, if I’m not mistaken, didn’t make it to the first page of the classification. Whenever it had a chance to enter, it didn’t manage to step forward. The position (13th) does not match the greatness and history of the club. It’s something that worries me, if we’re going to have a team to fight for a better position than this year’s in 2022,” said the former goalkeeper, who continued.

“We have good players in certain positions. What’s missing are other players to complement the type of squad we need, in my humble opinion. And the decision to stay or not depends a lot on that. I can’t throw a 26-year story away if I don’t see that we are able to be better than we are today“, explained Rogério.

“It’s time for us to talk, to see what is possible to change, what the club’s goal is. For me it’s a pleasure to be in São Paulo, but I have a story here. Anything bad that happens in 2022 weighs heavily on me. that’s the only problem. It’s not a lack of desire, of wanting to work. I like it, I care about the club, maybe I care so much that I need to reflect more than once to see what the club’s possibilities are in 2022.”

In order to have a squad capable of playing the football he would like, Ceni hopes that São Paulo will be able to seek reinforcements. Among the most needy positions, in the coach’s view, is that of fast attackers and good dribblers, which act on the sides of the field. The idol would also like to have defenders able to help build the game and higher defensive midfielders.

“The positions will be passed on to the direction. I have already mentioned several times in press conferences that some positions are missing, such as 1v1, field side. It is my opinion, my analysis, that I will probably pass in a meeting tomorrow (Friday) with the direction” , said Ceni, who has a contract until December 2022.

The coach, by the way, admitted that it would have been better for him to take over São Paulo just at the end of Brasileirão, to play a planning from the pre-season. According to Rogério Ceni, President Julio Casares’ invitation, after Hernán Crespo’s resignation, made him risk his entire history in Morumbi.

“When the president spoke to me the first time, I said that for me it would be much better to start in the year 2022, because I was going to do a pre-season and try to make some adjustments. São Paulo, I came because of the need I understood for the help the club needed. A relatively successful athlete’s career is jeopardized, but that was what needed to be done on the day I was invited. I decided to risk this whole story not to see São Paulo in a position that other great teams were in tonight”.