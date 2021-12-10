‘I didn’t fall in love with the body’

Zezé Di Camargo and his ex-wife Zilu Godoi met again after a separation of more than seven years, since they made the separation official in 2014. “Gee, Maria, I think I’m going to need a shot of whiskey”, vented the country singer before connecting virtually, for the first time in a long time, with the mother of their three children — Wanessa, Camilla and Igor.

The couple lived together for 28 years, until leading a media divorce, rocked by accusations of betrayal — at the time, Zilu told the press that her then-husband had a parallel relationship, for nine years, with Graciele Lacerda, his current wife. Since then, Zezé and Zilu have only communicated through lawyers, and a complex sharing of assets has dragged on in court.

“Our distance, this thing of us not having a friendly contact, even for the children… This affects the three (children) a lot. I think we have to try to end this problem that we have with each other”, said Zilu to Zezé, in the unprecedented meeting between the two, exposed in the documentary series “É o amor: Família Camargo”, launched by Netflix this Thursday (9).

“These problems, look, Zilu… People are already hired (lawyers) to solve this. So let them solve it. It’s a separation, right, people? And only time will solve it. The problems aren’t disappearing. . They continue to exist,” countered Zezé, explaining that her love for Zilu “has changed shape, but it doesn’t cease to exist.”

‘Zezé was never a flower to smell’

In the production released on streaming, Wanessa Camargo recalls how it was to accompany the tumultuous process of separation from her parents. And he delivers that Zezé was never “a flower to smell” in relation to fidelity in his relationship with Zilu.

“Regardless of the media, I was always terrified of my parents separating. I listened to all their fights. My mother was always worried about this cheating thing, and that was always the reason for the fights”, says Wanessa. “My parents always got along great, but the reasons for the fights were always my father’s fidelity. My father was never a flower to smell”, adds the singer.

Involved with Zezé’s family, Graciele Lacerda says that she suffered at the time because she became romantically involved with Zezé, who is now 59 years old. “I had to hide this from my family, and I asked God to take him out of my life”, reveals 41-year-old Graciele. Zezé says he wondered what the current woman — “beautiful and 18 years younger”, as he emphasizes — saw in him.

“I know how much work it took to win her over,” admits Zezé. “I always tell Graciele that I didn’t fall in love with Graciele’s body, because I had several beautiful women like her. I would have, if I wanted. I fell in love with her soul. I met Graciele as a human being”, emphasizes the singer.