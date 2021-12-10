‘I didn’t have a salary’ · TV News

Glória Maria faced challenges at the beginning of her career at Globo. The veteran said that she was 16 years old when a friend, who worked as a secretary at the station, offered her the opportunity to do an internship in the field of Journalism. But, to his surprise, the position was unpaid.

“I have a friend named Tânia. We were the poorest at school [risos] We are still friends today. She was the treasury secretary, and one day she was offered a job in Journalism. But there was no salary, it was an internship without being paid. There was no other person who didn’t want to make money,” she said in an interview with Mano Brown’s Mano a Mano podcast.

Glória said that, at the time of her debut on the channel, in 1970, her routine was as follows: in the morning, she would go to Globo; in the afternoon he studied; and in the evenings he worked as a telephone operator. With the second job, he earned the equivalent of R$500 a month.

“I was Wonder Woman. I never had time to hang out, get married, anything. I just worked and I was happy like that. […] While I was working, I forgot about all my family’s problems, which were many,” he said.

Gloria Maria criticized the new generations for “making history” in everything. The journalist stated that she was tired of recounting her career victories: “I didn’t have time to think that I was the first. […] This vanity tires me. I was never one to talk, I was always one to do”.

At the time she joined Globo as an intern, a Journalism degree was not necessary to practice the profession. Gloria attributed her achievements to talent and dedication.

“I was lucky to arrive at a time when talent was worth something. I’ve always been respected as a human being. I had the chance to grow up without a rich family, a powerful husband… I came from nowhere and I’m still here today. TV Globo she’s never done me any favors. I don’t owe her anything [emissora]. What the network invested in me, I give back: audience and credibility”, he sniped.

Listen below for the complete podcast with Glória Maria and Mano Brown: