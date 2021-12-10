Pierre Borges – 3:34 pm | updated on 12/09/2021 15:59



Glory Mary Photo: AgNews/Pablo Luquez

Journalist Glória Maria revealed that she did not receive remuneration at the beginning of her career on Rede Globo. In an interview with Mano a Mano’s podcast, by singer Mano Brown, published this Thursday (9), she also said that she “doesn’t owe anything” to the network.

– I have a friend named Tania. We were the poorest at school [risos]. We are still friends today. She was treasury secretary [da Globo], and one day they offered her a job in Journalism. But I had no salary. It was an internship without receiving. There was no other person who did not want to earn money – she said when remembering the episode she lived at 16 years old.

Glória also said that, at the time she started her career at Globo, she worked at the channel in the morning, studied in the afternoon and worked as a telephone operator at night to support herself with a salary equivalent to R$500 a month.

– I was Wonder Woman. I never had time to enjoy, get married, anything. I just worked and was happy that way. […] While I was working, I forgot all the problems of my family, which were many – he said.

The journalist also criticized the new generations for trying to “make history” all the time. Gloria said that “this vanity” tires her and that she was never one to talk, but to do. According to her, “either you say it or you do it”.

The presenter also said that she started her career “at a time when talent was worth something” and nudged Rede Globo saying that she “owes nothing” to the network.

– I was lucky to arrive at a time [em] that talent was worth something. I have always been respected as a human being. I had the chance to grow up without having a rich family, a powerful husband… I came from nowhere and I’m still here today. TV Globo has never done me any favors. I don’t owe her anything [à emissora]. What the network invested in me, I give back: audience and credibility – he needled.

