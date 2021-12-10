‘I owe no satisfaction’· TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will face Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Pressured by the lover of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), the girl will not lower her head and will respond to the villain in the most insulting soap opera on Globo. “I owe no satisfaction”, will confront the young woman.

After discovering the case of the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont) with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), the seamstress will follow the girl again in this Friday (10)’s chapter. This time, the princess of Little Africa will catch Dolores on a visit to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski).

Don Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will observe everything from afar. A little later, she will approach the nun and make threats. “You know what makes me crazy? A woman like you lends herself to a role like that! If you want to tell Tonico that I saw Pilar, tell me,” Nélio’s girlfriend will snipe.

“You can meet whoever you want, I won’t do anything, say anything, I don’t know anything. Just don’t give me any trouble, understand?”, Zayla will retort.

Next week, however, the viper will open the game about the girl’s romance with Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) and will make Tonico cry like a child at the betrayal of his wife and best friend.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

