Ibovespa closed at a low of 1.67% with profit-taking “turbined” by Copom decision

After five straight days of appreciation, which has not happened since the beginning of June this year, the Ibovespa returned a significant part of the accumulated gains. The drop followed, in part, a downward movement abroad, but it occurred with greater intensity than abroad. The day after the decision by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), concerns about inflation and higher interest rates returned to weigh on the Brazilian market.

The Selic, the basic interest rate, rose to 9.25% per year, the highest since 2017. The adjustment was already expected by the market, which was really surprised by the Copom statement, released after the decision. In it, the monetary authority signaled that it could make a new increase of 1.5 percentage points at the next meeting, scheduled for February, in addition to adopting a tougher tone, emphasizing concern with prices. For analysts, this shows that the BC is in fact willing to chase inflation, albeit adopting a more contractionary policy.

“But it is still possible to have indicators that will culminate in adjustments that are not so strong for next year. All of this will be on the investors’ radar”, says Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo. He cites, for example, the preview of the December IGP-M, known as “rent inflation”, which pointed to a deflation of 0.22%.

Higher interest rates not only increase fixed income returns, making these bonds more attractive, but also negatively impact the valuation of listed companies, increasing their costs. Again, the shares of retailers were among the biggest lows on the Ibovespa, impacted by the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates.

Today, the Ibovespa was also impacted by the weaker exterior. Stock exchanges in Europe and the United States also returned some of the recent gains, while investors monitor news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While some statements allay some of the fears surrounding the new strain, there are still many points to be clarified. One study found that Ômicron is 4.2 times more transmissible than the delta variant in its early stages. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the strain could change the course of the pandemic.

The theme of the PEC dos Precatório continues, in parallel, on the radar, after the senators promulgated the common parts of the text, which were approved both in the Chamber and in the Senate. The divergent parts must be considered next Tuesday (14) by the deputies.

The Ibovespa closed down 1.67% to 106,291 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 23.6 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 retreated 1.9% to 106,320 points.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.7%, at R$5.573 for purchases and R$5.574 for sales. The dollar futures for January 2022 operated at a high of 0.78%, at R$ 5.603.

In the extended session of the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 rose 25 basis points to 11.62%; DI for January 2025 operated stable at 10.64%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped 11 basis points, at 10.54%.

“The short end is opening because the BC must maintain this bias towards higher interest rates to contain inflation, and the long end is closing because it must have an adverse impact on the economy. After all this short-term turmoil, it will be necessary to provide stimuli, lowering the interest rate so that we do not have a recession”, says Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

In the United States, the stock exchanges closed down after three consecutive sessions of high for the stock exchanges. The Dow Jones still turned around at times but ended the day stable at 35,754 points; the S&P 500 retreated 0.72% to 4,667 points; and Nasdaq closed down 1.71% to 15,517 points.

US jobless claims fell to the lowest level since 1960. In the week ending December 4, claims dropped from 227,000 to 184,000. The forecast was for the number to drop to 215,000 orders.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600, an index that gathers companies from 17 countries on the continent, closed at a slight drop of 0.08%. The European market remains alert with the increase in the number of cases of the Ômicron variant in some countries, such as the United Kingdom, which announced restrictive measures.

In the segment of commodities, oil prices also returned part of yesterday’s earnings; Brent for February closed up 1.85% to $74.42, while WTI for January retreated 1.96% to $70.94.

