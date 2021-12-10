Ibovespa falls after Copom and cautiously abroad By Reuters

2/2



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The fall on Thursday and interrupted a sequence of highs in reaction to a harsher tone adopted by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which raised the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points the day before and indicated new adjustment of the same magnitude at the next meeting.

Added to this is a session of more caution abroad, with the main indices in the US starting to fall, as well as stocks in Europe, in general, and the .

At 11:32 am, the Ibovespa fell 1.2%, to 106,759.55 points, after five consecutive sessions of high. The financial volume was 5.3 billion reais.

The 1.5 percentage point rise in Selic by Copom came as indicated by the collegiate in October and in line with general market expectations, but the tone of the statement was considered “hard” by analysts.

The Copom said that, “given the increase in its forecasts and the risk of unanchoring expectations for longer terms, it is appropriate that the monetary tightening cycle significantly advances into contractionary territory”. Furthermore, the committee stated that “it will persevere in its strategy until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”.

The Copom indicated a new increase of 1.5 percentage points in the Selic at the first meeting of 2022, in February, although the committee maintains the reservation that future steps may be adjusted.

With a tougher tone on inflation and another 1.5 pp hike contracted, stocks more sensitive to interest rates, such as retail companies and the real estate sector, showed a decline.

In the US, the session is also negative, after relief with Ômicron in recent days. The market digests jobless claims data below estimate while awaiting the release of a key inflation indicator on Friday. Information about the job market and about the rise in prices have been evaluated by investors due to their importance in the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has already said the central bank is expected to discuss in December whether it will end monthly purchases of $120 billion bonds a few months ahead of schedule. The meeting takes place next week. An interest rate hike in that country is expected for the third quarter of next year, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Nubank debuts this Thursday on Wall Street, after setting its class A shares at $9 each, becoming the most valuable listed bank in Latin America, with $41.5 billion, ahead of Itaú Unibanco (SA :).

HIGHLIGHTS

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) extended the fall of more than 10% of the day before and pointed to a fall of 5%, after a tougher tone by the Copom on the interest rate. LOJAS AMERICANAS PN (SA:) yielded 4.8%, AMERICANAS ON dropped 4.5% and VIA ON dropped 2.6%. The shopping mall sector also weighed heavily, with BR MALLS ON (SA:) scoring -2%.

– BRASKEM PN (SA:) extends the previous fall and fell 6.3%, amid information about the sale of participation by its controllers. Petrobras (SA:) reiterated this morning that it has not yet taken a decision on how it will sell its stake in petrochemicals. The day before, in the afternoon, Broadcast said that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and JPMorgan were hired to join the syndicate of banks that will lead Braskem’s share offering by Petrobras and Novonor.

– MRV ON (SA:) gave 2.4%, EZTEC (SA:) ON dropped 1.7% and CYRELA ON (SA:) dropped 1.6%, in a negative session for the real estate sector, another one that has a strong relationship with the interest rate. DIRECIONAL ON (SA:), which is not listed on the Ibovespa, opened sharply after announcing a startup partnership with XP, but returned gains and had a positive variation of 0.2%.

– VALE ON (SA:) fell 1.2%, in the wake of the fall in futures contracts in Asia. Steel companies also gave way, especially USIMINAS PN (SA:), which fell 3%.

– MÉLIUZ rose 5.6% and BANCO INTER PN rose 0.6%.

– EQUATORIAL ON (SA:) was one of the positive highlights of the index and rose 1.9%. The day before, the company announced a dividend payment date already announced.

– LOCALIZA ON (SA:) and UNIDAS ON fell 1.3% and 1%, respectively, after the analysis of the merger of the companies by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) court was scheduled for December 15, according to the Diário Official of the Union.