ICMS exemption ceiling for PwD is increased by CONFAZ

Information obtained and released first-hand by Sistema Reação this afternoon, December 9, in a live show indicates that CONFAZ (National Council on Finance Policy) has finally raised the ICMS exemption ceiling for people with disabilities. However, it is not official yet, as to really be implemented it needs to be published in the Official Gazette of the Union, something expected for the next few days.

The increase in the amount of BRL 70,000 that was stipulated in 2009 was an old claim in the segment, but which has intensified in recent years given the context of prices that have risen considerably, in addition to the models that were in existence until recently. pretty basic with regard to standard items.

Now, with a value of R$ 100,000, the dream of the zero km car with exemptions returns to many people, especially for those who need automatic transmission, as it has been a while since there were more vehicles available on the lower roof. Furthermore, models that could never before be purchased with exemption from ICMS, such as the Fiat Pulse launch.

See too

⇒ Senate votes this Thursday to extend the IPI exemption on cars for PCD

⇒ Commission approves production quota for cars intended for the PwD public

Another important issue is the IPVA, since with the updated ceiling, the state tax is also revised, as a result. However, it doesn’t start to apply now, because even with the decision, the Legislative Assembly of each state will have to deliberate on the demand to start taking effect.

Another point is that the PwD customer can buy a vehicle above the stipulated ceiling, but will have to pay ICMS proportionally as follows: a vehicle worth R$ 101,000, for example, will have to pay ICMS on R$ 31,000, that’s right, on the difference of R$ 70 thousand and not on the R$ 100 thousand (new ceiling).

In short, if you want a de facto full exemption, you must respect the R$100,000. The exchange term is maintained at four years.

Finally, share and follow us on social media: