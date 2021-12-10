iFood is fined over R$1.5 million by Procon

O Procon Carioca, linked to the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, fined the iFood in more than R$1.5 million. The sanction, announced on Tuesday (7), is related to the cyber attack suffered by delivery app in early November, when restaurant names were replaced by politically charged messages on the platform.

At the time, the food delivery company claimed that the invasion was carried out by an employee of a service provider. Furthermore, she claimed that the attack did not result in data leakage customers or users’ financial information, particularly credit and debit card numbers.

When investigating the case, the Municipal Institute for Consumer Protection and Defense he asked for more details about the invasion of the delivery system, but got no response. The entity also said that it found, during inspection, that the app shares consumer data with third parties.

The app did not provide detailed information requested by Procon do Rio.Source: iFood/Disclosure

In view of this, the agency linked to the Municipal Secretariat of Citizenship of Rio de Janeiro requested, once again, explanations on what information is shared and with whom. Clarifications about affected establishments, time the messages were in the air and the amount of purchases made during the problem, among other requirements, were also made.

No answers

As there was no response from the delivery app after the opening of the administrative procedure related to the case, according to the agency, Procon Carioca decided fine the iFood. The total amount of the fine imposed by the entity is R$1,508,240.

“Procon Carioca is always attentive to platforms, applications and violations of consumer rights”, highlighted the executive director of the agency Igor Costa. The delivery platform has not yet commented on the fine received.

This case could yield more problems for the app, as the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) asked the company to cover the damage caused by changing the names of the restaurants. About 6% of establishments registered with the service were affected by the attack, which also included messages against covid-19 vaccination.