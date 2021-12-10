‘I’m a bitch, but you can’t play around with a friend’s ex’, says Viih Tube | celebrities

Instagram ‘I’m a bitch, but you can’t play around with a friend’s ex,’ says Viih Tube

After getting general at Farofa da Gkay, youtuber Viih Tube came back with everything this Thursday (9) and shook the web by posting indirect on their social networks.

In her Twitter profile, the ex-BBB claimed to be a ‘pirannha’, but respects her friends’ ex-boyfriends. “Guys I’m really a bitch, but with a friend’s ex you don’t play, ex had history, had love, so please honey let’s have sense,” he declared.

In the comments, the artist’s fans agreed with her attitude, but didn’t find out who the hint was for. “Piranha, but respectful that’s how it has to be, legend,” said one follower. “Damn right! Ex is fuck*,” said another. “You’re the biggest we have,” completed one more.

Viih Tube, was the ‘playing star’ in ‘Farofa da Gkay’! The reason? Having kissed several famous people in the three days of the event, he commented on the kisses he gave at parties. She joked with the situation and said that she did not catch diseases transmitted by kissing, such as oral thrush, better known as thrush.

“I didn’t catch frogs, guys. That’s what matters,” he said on Twitter. The influencer was seen kissing Lipe Ribeiro, Isaías Silva, Pabllo Sales and singer Pepê Barbosa. In a Matheus Mazzafera live, Viih Tube told that he was with 46 people in the three days of celebration.