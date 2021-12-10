‘I’m really a bitch’, takes on Viih Tube after making out at Gkay’s Farofa · TV News

After kissing 46 people during Gkay’s Faroka, Viih Tube has assumed he is a fan of making out. This Thursday (9), the influencer hit the hammer and warned: “I’m a real bitch”. However, she explained that she adopts some rules to enjoy her single phase.

“Guys, I’m a real bitch, but with a friend’s ex you don’t joke. Ex had history, had love. So please, honey, let’s have sense,” Viih wrote in a Twitter post.

After the repercussion of the text, user Renato Lombardi rescued an old photo of Viih with Yá Burihan, ex-fiancée of Lipe Ribeiro, current YouTuber affair.

The comment revolted the participant of Big Brother Brasil 21: “My love, I saw her [Yá] in a party. She is friends with my friends, who asked us to take pictures for the event. I knew Lipe and I had already hooked up with him before I met her, we are not friends”.

However, anyone who thinks that YouTuber was satisfied with the numbers achieved at the party is wrong. “There were two people I wanted to stay with but I didn’t, can you believe?” confessed Viih in Instagram Stories.

“I was with a lot of people, but a good part were anonymous people. I don’t think there’s an anonymous person left that I didn’t kiss,” added the digital content creator.

During Gkay’s birthday party, YouTuber’s sitcoms went viral on social media. One of the scenes that amused internet users took place on Wednesday (8), while Viih declared to Ribeiro: “I got eight, but I’m yours”.

Check out the publications:

