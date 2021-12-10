In a cup year, Athletico closes the Brasileirão with the worst campaign since 2011; see the numbers | athletico-pr

Athletico ended the 2021 Brazilian Championship on a low. With the tie with Sport, by 1 to 1, at Arena Pernambuco, Furacão ended the competition in 14th place, with 47 points. It is the third worst campaign of the Rubro-Negro in the era of straight points in Serie A , surpassing only 2011 (when he was relegated) and 2008 (the year he was ranked 13th).

Champion of the South American Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico left the Brasileirão in the background as it progressed in the knockout competitions.

Athletico’s stats for the season

Brazilian Championship Table

Hurricane had an encouraging start at the Brazilian Nationals, with four victories in the first four games. the red-black took the lead in the fifth round, even with a game in hand, after defeating Atlético-GO, in Baixada.

In the first eight matches, Athletico only had one defeat. went at all 19 rounds out of the top seven in Serie A.

However, the advance in the Copa do Brasil and in the Sudamericana resulted in a drop in production in Serie A, with Athletico saving some holders in some matches, even on account of the sequence of decisive games.

In the middle of that, there was still the resignation of António Oliveira, in the beginning of September, after being eliminated in the semifinals of Paranaense, and the arrival of Alberto Valentim, in the beginning of October.

Between the pre and post-title of the Copa Sudamericana, Athletico played seven games at the Brasileirão, with one victory, three draws and three defeats. The team was threatened by the relegation zone, but freed any risk by beating Cuiabá and drawing with Palmeiras.

For only complying with the table and also for thinking precisely for the decision of the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane said goodbye to the Brasileirão, saving the entire starting lineup. Not even coach Alberto Valentim went to Pernambuco, and Rubro-Negro was led by the coach of the Aspirantes team, James Freitas – click to see how the game went.

Athletic numbers in Brasileirão 2021

9th best attack , with 41 goals – tied with América-MG;

, with 41 goals – tied with América-MG; 5th worst defense , with 45 conceded goals – tied with Fortaleza;

, with 45 conceded goals – tied with Fortaleza; 5th worst client , with 29 points achieved and 50.9% of success – eight wins, five draws and six defeats.

, with 29 points achieved and 50.9% of success – eight wins, five draws and six defeats. 10th as a visitor , with 18 points of achievement and 31.6% of success – five wins, three draws and 11 defeats.

, with 18 points of achievement and 31.6% of success – five wins, three draws and 11 defeats. Scorers: Renato Kayzer and Terans, six goals each.

Renato Kayzer and Terans, six goals each. Waiter: Terans, seven assists.

Athletico now focuses entirely on the Brazil Cup final, against Atlético-MG. The first game of the decision will be on Sunday, at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão. The very final will be on Wednesday, at 9.30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

Athletico performance in Brasileirão (running points):

2021 – 14th (47 points)

2020 – 9th (53 points)

2019 – 5th (64 points)

2018 – 7th (57 points)

2017 – 11th (51 points)

2016 – 6th (57 points)

2015 – 10th (51 points)

2014 – 8th (54 points)

2013 – 3rd (64 points)

**2011 – 17th (41 points)

2010 – 5th (60 points)

2009 – 14th (48 points)

2008 – 13th (45 points)

2007 – 12th (54 points)

2006 – 13th (48 points)

*2005 – 6th (61 points)

*2004 – 2nd (86 points)

*2003 – 12th (61 points)

*Years with more than 20 teams;

**Demoted in 2011, Athletico played in the 2012 Series B;

