In A Fazenda 13, Rico’s needling revolts Aline and Marina; watch video· TV news

Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari revolted with Rico Melquiades’ needling in A Fazenda 2021. This Thursday (9), the people complained about the former MTV’s behavior and warned that they intend to move away from the pawn if the games continue in the coming days .

“There are some jokes that he [Melquiades] he does. I say that I didn’t like it, you can see it, but the person is later a little sorry because it’s that game with a truth in it. So, you’re like, ‘Does he really think that?'” Marina commented, and Aline agreed with the influencer’s argument.

Then, the ex-panicat recalled a criticism made by the ex-On Vacation With the Ex. “He came to say that I was crying, then I said: ‘I cry whenever I want’. [Rico rebateu:] ‘Every farm you cry’. [Aline respondeu:] ‘No, on the contrary, I spend the whole day’. If I cry, it’s because of my mix of emotions, it’s not crying with regret.”

“That’s what I told Mi[leide Mihaile] rather, it’s because of the time we’re at. If it was before, we would sit down, ask him to stop. However, at that time [da reta final], we must be helping each other. Everyone is stressed out, worn out. He thinks that, just because he fought more, he’s the one who is more stressed,” commented Marina.

“You have to respect everyone’s. When you see that the games aren’t cool, they’re hurting, it’s better to really be quiet, not talk too much. When I feel the twinges, I’ll just walk away, period. I won’t be wearing myself out anymore.” , complemented the digital influencer.

Aline stated that she is out of patience with Rico. “The person [Rico] complains 24 hours a day, counting beans and the days to leave. My God, in a little while, I’m going to take him in my hand and say: ‘Knock the bell then!'”.

