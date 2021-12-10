In an official note, Rafael Gava, from Cuiabá, denies participation in case of aggression against women | cuiabá

Midfielder Rafael Gava, from Cuiabá, issued an official statement on his social networks this Thursday to deny participation in case of aggression against a woman. The 22-year-old victim mentioned the name of the player in the police report, registered last Wednesday.

Clayson was the one who admitted to being involved in the case. The striker had his contract terminated by the club and confirmed that Rafael Gava had no involvement in what happened.

In the note, the midfielder stated that he was at home with his family at the time of the incident and made himself available to the authorities for possible investigations (see the full note below).

A 22-year-old woman was admitted to Hospital Municipal de Cuiabá Tuesday with injuries after claiming to have been assaulted at a motel in Cuiabá and then trying to kill herself. She posted photos on social media with the injuries.

According to the PM, the young woman told in the police report that from Monday to Tuesday she was at a motel with three men and two women. At one point, Clayson would have broken a bottle and assaulted the woman.

Soon afterward, she took a shuttle car per app and went to a hotel, where she attempted suicide, slitting her neck with the shard of a bottle and taking depression pills.

Check out Rafael Gava’s official note in full:

I hereby come to inform you that I expressly had no connection with the episode of alleged bodily harm to a young woman, which became public in recent days.

As already explained in the official statement from Cuiabá EC, I reaffirm that at the time of the episode, I was at home with my family.

I reiterate that I am at your disposal for any investigation that may be carried out by the competent authorities.

I clarify that I am expressly against any and all violence and harassment, especially against women.

Finally, I emphasize that my commitment and focus at this time is solely and exclusively to keep Cuiabá EC in the A series of the Brazilian Championship, honoring this shirt as I have always done since I was at this club.

Cuiabá, December 9, 2021.