In the fields, Aline cries and is already desperate, says Ju

Participant Aline Mineiro, from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), is once again in the countryside and, according to the commentator of “Splash Show“, Ju Nogueira, the peoa “is already desperate” for disputing the public’s preference with her colleagues in confinement Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes. For this reason, Ju points out, the ex-panicat spent a good part of the day crying.

Aline is already desperate, already feeling despair and crying all morning. In fact, she cried for most of the season, this morning would be no different.

According to the UOL poll, Aline Mineiro should leave “A Fazenda” on today’s farm.

The ex-panicat went straight to the farm after losing the Farmer’s Test, which was won by Dynho Alves. In addition to becoming the program’s new farmer, the pawn also got rid of the hot seat, even if against “all of Brazil”, according to the commentator of the “Splash Show“.

For Nogueira, yesterday’s race was the typical dynamic carried out by RecordTV, which has a “bitter taste of defeat and revolt”.

The test was something that is [típica] from Record, which is a highly questioned test, things changed in the nick of time. Coming from Record, we already know that we cannot wait for a business to flow.

