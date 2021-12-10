Inflation measured by the IPCA rises 0.95% in November, higher for the month since 2015, but lower than expected

(Shutterstock)

Official inflation in the country, measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), rose 0.95% in November 2021 compared to October, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Friday (10), compared to an increase of 1.25% in the previous month. Even though it registered a deceleration, inflation was the highest for the month since 2015 (1.01%).

In the year, the indicator accumulates a high of 9.26% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.74%, above the 10.67% registered in the immediately previous 12 months. The accumulated in 12 months, inclusive, was the highest since November 2003 (11.02%). In November 2020, the monthly variation was 0.89%.

The data, however, came below expectations. The estimate of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was that the IPCA had risen 1.08% in November over October and 10.88% against a year earlier.

transports pull high

The increase was driven by transport (3.35%), influenced by fuel prices, mainly gasoline (7.38%), which had, once again, the greatest individual impact on the index of the month (0.46 pp ). There were also increases in the prices of ethanol (10.53%), diesel oil (7.48%) and vehicle gas (4.30%). With the result of November, gasoline accumulates, in 12 months, an increase of 50.78%, ethanol of 69.40% and diesel, 49.56%.

The prices of new (2.36%) and used (2.38%) cars also weighed on the month’s inflation. Airline tickets, on the other hand, dropped 6.12% in November, after rising 28.19% in September and 33.86% in October.

In housing (1.03%), the second biggest impact (0.17 pp) in the general index, the result was close to the previous month (1.04%), pressured, again, by electricity (1.24%) .

“In addition to the Water Shortage tariff flag, which adds R$ 14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed, in force since September, there were tariff readjustments in Goiânia, Brasília and São Paulo. In Belém and Porto Alegre, the drop was due to the reduction in the PIS/Cofins rate”, details IPCA manager Pedro Kislanov.

Also noteworthy is the 2.12% increase in bottled gas, which has already risen 38.88% in the last 12 months.

Black Friday discounts contribute to slowdown

On the other hand, the general index for November decelerated with the decline in food and beverages (-0.04%), due to a drop of 0.25% in food taken away from home, influenced by snacks (-3.37%). The meal (1.10%) accelerated compared to the previous month (0.74%).

There were even more intense falls in long-life milk (-4.83%), rice (-3.58%) and meat (-1.38%), putting pressure on food at home (0.04%). On the other hand, there were significant increases in the prices of onion (16.34%), which had fallen in October (-1.31%), and ground coffee (6.87%). Other sub-items, such as refined sugar (3.23%), chicken pieces (2.24%) and cheese (1.39%) are still on the rise.

The health and personal care group (-0.57%) also influenced the deceleration of the index, a consequence of the drop in the prices of personal hygiene items (-3.00%), especially perfumes (-10.66%), makeup articles (-3.94%) and skin care products (-3.72%).

In addition, the variation in health plans (-0.06%) remains negative, reflecting the 8.19% reduction determined in July by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for individual health plans. On the high side, pharmaceutical product prices rose 1.13%.

“Black Friday helps explain the drop in both snacks and personal care items. We observed several snacks promotions, mainly in fast food chains in the period. And in the case of personal care items, several national brands gave discounts on product prices in November. In Brazil, unlike other countries, discounts are not centered on a single day. The discounts end up being given throughout the month”, explains Pedro Kislanov.

INPC

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) dropped to 0.84% ​​in November, 0.32 pp below the result of October (1.16%). In the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 9.36% and, in 12 months, of 10.96%, below the 11.08% observed in the immediately previous 12 months. In November 2020, the rate was 0.95%.

After the increase of 1.10% registered in October, food products had a negative change (-0.03%) in November. Non-food products continued to rise (1.11%), although the result was below the one observed in the previous month (1.18%).

All areas registered positive changes in November. The lowest index was in the metropolitan region of Belém (0.11%), due to setbacks in personal hygiene (-5.89%) and electricity (-1.91%). The biggest change was in the metropolitan region of Salvador (1.31%), mainly impacted by the 10.80% rise in gasoline prices.

