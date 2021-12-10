influencer receives the bill. Know the party numbers!

posted on 12/10/2021 11:55 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram @gessicakayane)

The topic of the week was GKay’s Farofa. The birthday party of digital influencer Gessica Kayane brought together celebrities from different segments in a luxury hotel in Fortaleza, with everything paid for: accommodation, concerts, food and lots of drinks. It is estimated that the investment for the event was around R$ 2.8 million.

The comedian amused her followers in the early hours of this Friday (10/12) with a video in which she jokes about the total value of the party. At the reception of the hotel where the celebration took place, she appears receiving a pile of papers and passes out: “One hour the bill arrives”, wrote GKay in the caption of the post.

Friends and followers joined the wave of GKay and took the opportunity to ask for the 2022 edition. “And we’re going to engage the publi to pay this party soon to have money for next year,” said Kéfera. “If I had gone, it would have certainly helped”, commented David Brazil. “Force, warrior,” wrote the formerBBB and sexologist Mahmoud. “Attention: publicity promotion to pay Farofa”, said Rafael Cunha. “Already get ready for the next one,” Rebecca asked.

THE NUMBERS OF THE FAROFA

The party’s success is even more evident when we look at the numbers. Data from the influencers agency responsible for GKay’s career indicate that the content produced by the party’s guests impacted a total of 66 million people. The hostess alone, during the celebration period, gained 680 thousand new followers, accumulating 17 million fans.

During the event days, GKay’s stories reached an average of around 4 million views. Guest follies aside, much of this repercussion comes from the strategy of inviting influencers from different fields. They generate the content there and resonate in their own social networks.

Just one photo by Viih Tube, who claims to have kissed 48 mouths at the event, for example, surpassed the 1 million likes mark. The expectation was that 11 sponsorship shares would be sold, which would yield revenue of R$ 8 million, according to data from this is money. However, only three brands attended. The party lasted three days and had a cumulative audience of over 1 billion impressions and followers gathered.