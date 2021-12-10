Influenza epidemic: private hospitals record 120% discharge of patients with flu symptoms in Rio

RIO — As in the Emergency Care Units (UPA) of the SUS network, emergencies in the private network in the state of Rio have received a much larger number of patients with flu symptoms. According to the Association of Hospitals of the State of Rio (Aherj), the number of patients with flu-like symptoms increased 120% in private health units compared to the previous month.

This number has been growing as the city accumulates a high number of positive cases of Influenza A. This week, the city of Rio confirmed the epidemic scenario in the capital, that is, when the disease involves a large number of people and affects a large geographic area.

The high demand in the private network is visible in the emergencies of private health units, such as Copa D’or, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. According to an employee of the network, during her work period, during the morning, the search by the service it doubled:

– Before this outbreak, we had about a hundred patients in one day because of the flu. Now there are 200 or more. It increased absurdly. Both in adult and child emergency.

Unimed’s Emergency Care Units, located in Copacabana, Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, and Méier, in the North Zone, also increased. The first two totaled 5,653 assistances in November, an increase of 76% compared to October. Only at the Copacabana unit, the increase in cases reached 80%, with 1,509 visits to patients with this profile in the period.

— We noticed a strong growth in the attendance of patients with respiratory symptoms in the month of November, which we attribute to this outbreak of Influenza that affects Rio de Janeiro — evaluates the director of Emergency Services at Unimed-Rio, Denise Altomar.

At Hospital São Lucas, also in Copacabana, the number of visits to patients with flu symptoms increased by 50% compared to last month, with all types of patient profiles.

According to doctor Graccho Alvim, director of Aherj, few adults are hospitalized for the flu in the private network. The biggest concern, he said, are children aged six to 12 months, the elderly and immunosuppressed people:

– What we have noticed is that the search for admissions does not follow the same demand that exists in the emergency. Adults are not usually admitted. But it is necessary to pay attention to certain types of public, such as children aged 6 to 12 months, the elderly and immunosuppressed people. These have presented themselves as vulnerable.

Positive Influenza A Tests

Hospital São Lucas is part of the Dasa network, which performs tests to detect the Influenza A virus in the Sérgio Franco, Bronstein and Lâmina laboratories. According to the direction, from November 29th to December 3rd, 90% of tests carried out in the city of Rio were positive for the Influenza virus, while the Covid-19 rate did not reach 3%.

The demand for the exam that detects the virus has also been high in the state. The same Dasa network claims that there was an increase of 76% compared to September this year. In December, until the 6th, there was a 41% increase in tests for Influenza, and more than half were positive for the disease.

There are other laboratories spread across the five regions of the country. Even so, according to the network’s survey, the virus was only detected in the state of Rio.

According to Alvim, from Aherj, the concentration of cases in the state of Rio is due to three factors, especially in the city:

— The municipality’s low adherence to vaccination (from the flu), the number of people circulating in greater numbers due to greater flexibility, and the return of tourists to Rio.

Currently, vaccination coverage in the city is around 60%, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio. At the Vaccini vaccine laboratory, the demand for a dose that costs R$ 120 reais has already reached the same level as in the initial period campaign against the flu:

“Our flu campaign ran from March to July this year, and we need to resume now because of demand. Significantly increased for all age groups — says an employee at the Copacabana unit.