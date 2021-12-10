Influenza epidemic: Rio city hall opens new service center at Olympic Park, Barra da Tijuca

RIO — Another service center for the flu was inaugurated this Thursday morning, in the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca. This is the second space in the City of Rio to serve patients who have influenza A. In recent days the city has registered an increase in people infected with the disease. The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, who would participate in the launch of the space, did not attend. GLOBO learned that Soranz is in a meeting to define how the New Year’s Eve will be. Later, at 4 pm, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) will speak with journalists about the decision of the party.

On Wednesday, SMS had already installed a pole in the Olympic Village in Complexo do Alemão. The new space, located in Arena 2, will be able to serve a thousand people daily. The service will be provided by five doctors.

Patients at an influenza service center at the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca Photo: Fabiano Rocha/ Agência O Globo

The attendant Fabiana Ferreira Ismael, 43, took her 10-year-old daughter, who has a cough and a lot of fever. At the site, little Paulla Roberta Ferreira Ismael was diagnosed with the disease.

— I was going to take her to Asa Branca’s Family Clinic, in Curicica, but I saw on TV that they had opened this center — recalls Fabiana, who adds: — Besides my daughter, my 67-year-old mother is in very bad shape. She’s been like this since Tuesday. It was at the Family Clinic of Cidade de Deus and had no medical degree. He went to Lourenço Jorge (Municipal Hospital) and it was overcrowded. She gave up. Today she would go to Lourenço Jorge for assistance, but she will come here.

The new space has received many children. In addition to the care, patients will undergo a Covid-19 test.

“I have a bad cold.” I feel a headache in my body. My mother brought me here today,” little Paulla said.

Accompanied by his wife, the 39-year-old self-employed Luiz da Silva Moreira arrived accompanied by his wife in the space. After 20 minutes he was answered. He says that everyone in the family has the disease.

— I have a lot of pain in my body, fever, sore throat and I don’t want to eat. I’ve been like this for three days. Besides me, everyone in the family has the disease. I was talking to my friends and six of them are also bedridden. After the appointment, the doctor gave me some medicine and told me to hydrate a lot. Thank God I’m out of Covid-19.