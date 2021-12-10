Influenza epidemic: should elderly people take a booster dose for the flu? What are the protective measures?

RIO — The influenza epidemic in Rio sparked an alert about the care and importance of vaccination, especially for risk groups, including the elderly. The campaign, carried out annually, includes people over 60 years of age among the priority segments — along with children from 6 months of age, pregnant women and health professionals. Despite being part of the annual calendar, the flu vaccination is still in doubt. Should seniors vaccinated at the beginning of the campaign, in April, take a booster dose now, amidst a scenario of growing epidemic? And why even vaccinated people can get influenza?

Who Should Get a Flu Vaccine and When?

Everyone should take it. But those who are more subject to complications are children under 6 years old, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly. Ideally, you should always take it before the flu season.

Can seniors who got the flu shot at the beginning of the campaign get a booster now? Any use?

They can take, but the municipal health network will allocate the new doses this year only to people who have not yet been immunized in the campaign. Therefore, those who have been vaccinated this year for at least six months and want to buy another dose can only take it if it is through the private network. Next year, seniors and all those who are part of the vaccine’s priority group should receive a new dose. We may have more than one flu a year. The next vaccine will arrive between March and April.

What deadline to have a full immunization?

On average, the protective efficacy of the vaccine lasts for six months.

Why, even vaccinated, many people caught Influenza?

The vaccine has a very short period of protection. Individuals are vaccinated in the fall to get through the winter with greater protection. After six months, the levels of protection decrease. For some ages, like seniors, it reaches zero. So, you have to be vaccinated every year to renew protection and, besides, the virus can always change the following year.

What measures help protect against the flu?

The measures are the same indicated to prevent Covid-19. Hand hygiene care, using alcohol gel or washing with soap and water for 20 seconds, prevents possible contagion when touching contaminated surfaces and touching eyes, nose and mouth. Masks also help protect against influenza. Crowded and unmasked environments increase the chance of transmission.

Does the pneumococcal vaccine, indicated for the elderly, help in any way to fight the H3N2 virus?

No. Anyone who has an indication for a pneumonia vaccine — including the elderly, diabetics, people with chronic diseases — has to take (vaccine against) pneumonia with the flu or without the flu, because one of the complications that flu can have is pneumonia. So you need to be up to date with the pneumonia vaccine (for those who have an indication), regardless of the flu outbreak. But the pneumococcal vaccine does not protect against the flu. It protects against pneumonia that can be a complication of the flu.