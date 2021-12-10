Influenza Epidemic: When to Light the Disease Warning Sign in Children?

RIO — With the influenza epidemic in the city of Rio and crowded emergencies, care for people from the most vulnerable group must be intensified. Regarding children, how do you know the right time to take them to the emergency? Would outpatient care be the most suitable?

It is important to be aware of the symptoms. André Ricardo Araújo da Silva, an infectious disease specialist at Grupo Prontobaby, explains what behaviors the little ones usually exhibit:

— In a healthy child, influenza is a relatively mild illness. It can last between three and seven days, the child may have a fever, be prostrate, stop playing, feel uncomfortable. A warning sign worth noting is shortness of breath, rapid breathing, bluish, purple extremities. In this case, you have to run to the service.

The cases that can have more complications are those of children with chronic illnesses, such as those who have heart disease, rheumatology, asthma or who take drugs that alter immunity.

Check out the main questions about influenza in children below

When is fever worrying?

A fever above 38.5 or 39 degrees is worth referring to the doctor if it does not subside with antipyretics within two days.

Which symptoms should we pay more attention to?

An important marker is when the child stops doing activities they enjoy. It is a sign that you have something more serious that is worth being examined by the doctor. The important thing for a sick child is to maintain fluid intake to prevent them from dehydrating.

With the possible mutation of H3N2, children who were vaccinated this year, but for more than six months, should be vaccinated in private clinics?

At first, as we are in a situation of control, the city’s decision is correct to prioritize those who did not receive it. Anyone who has already been vaccinated does not need to take it again this year. It can wait next year.

Why are children aged six months to six years vaccinated at the beginning of the campaign? Are you at more risk?

Due to the frequency and the fact that we already know that influenza can have some complications such as pneumonia and other more serious illnesses, this group ended up being specifically categorized for vaccine.

Does giving vitamin C help prevent the disease?

Vitamin C has an absorption limit in the body. Afterwards, the excess goes to urine. If the child has a good diet, with an offer of vegetables, fruits, carbohydrates, fluid intake, there is no major change in terms of duration and symptoms. It doesn’t hurt, but reducing the time of illness does not occur.

What is the best prevention?

Those who have not had the disease and even those who have already been vaccinated should maintain similar care to Covid, such as hand washing with soap and water, alcohol gel, avoiding agglomeration in confined spaces, if in a closed environment and with little air circulation, keep wearing masks.