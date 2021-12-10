Injured, Nicole gets shaken up to get rid of scams · TV News

Nicole (Ana Baird) will take a shake of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Used to relating to men considered to be deceitfuls, the redhead will be alerted by her younger sister about the interest of Paco (Otávio Müller) in her. Patricinha will also advise the voice actress to give a chance to her co-worker in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

Nicole and Paco met for the first time in the Wednesday (8) chapter. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​was auditioning at the dubbing studio where the man works. In the end, he praised the girl’s performance at the theater, offered her a ride and invited her to the nearest restaurant.

The affinity between the two will surface even more in the next few chapters. On Tuesday (14), Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) will notice the harmony between the two and will have a frank conversation with her sister and best friend. In the next chapter on the 16th, Nicole will spend the night with a voice actor.

With no crickets regarding his and others’ weight, Paco will influence the new way the actress faces the scales in Lícia Manzo’s serials. In the plot, the comedian has already gone through humiliating situations, such as leaving the house of a “trash boy” through the window because he didn’t want to be seen with a fat woman.

Playback/TV Globo

Paco will be enchanted by Nicole

not so perfect

Despite the great harmony of the two, the relationship will also have its obstacles. Paco’s ex-wife, Helena (Claudio Mauro), will appear in the plot to terrorize the couple’s lives. Ex-fat and weight-loss coach, she will ooze a lot of fat phobia for Nicole.

Helena also won’t have much patience with Mel (Samanta Quadrado), the couple’s teenage daughter, who has Down syndrome. Paco and his ex-wife will fight a lot, and the clashes will spill over to Redentor’s heiress.

Playback/TV Globo

couple will face challenges

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: