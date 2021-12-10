Instagram and Facebook Launch Features for Users to Create Their 2021 Retrospectives | Technology

Instagram and Facebook began releasing this Thursday (9) a resource for users to create their 2021 retrospectives on social networks. Social networks will show stories that stood out and memories of friends and places that appeared the most in posts.

On Instagram, users will receive an alert about the 2021 memories. To share the posts again, just click “See retrospective” and then decide which stories will show to your followers one more time.

The app will suggest publications to be included in the retrospective, but users will be able to choose others through the Stories Archive.

Facebook, on the other hand, will show personalized images about the friends you interacted with the most, the pages you most reacted to in posts, the places you marked the most and the reactions you used the most this year.

The content, dubbed “One Year Together” can be shared in the feed. In these posts, the social network will also show a shortcut for other users to create their own retrospectives.

In addition to Instagram and Facebook, Spotify also allows users to create their own personalized 2021 retrospectives. Spotify Wrapped gives everyone a list of the most listened to artists, songs and podcasts of the year.