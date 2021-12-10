Instagram CEO Announces Chronological Feed Returns in 2022

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said on Thursday (9) that the platform is planning to return the chronological feed from next year. The statement was made during a session in the US Senate, where Mosseri was asked by lawyers about the app’s impact on the mental health of younger users.

The previous version allowed users to sort publications chronologically, rather than ranking them according to the platform’s algorithm.

The change has raised concerns about how the algorithm forces users into harmful habits, such as eating disorders.

“We’ve been focused for a few years on how to give people more control over their experiences. One idea we’ve tried publicly is called favorites, where you can choose a subset of people you want to have to appear at the top of the feed. Another one we’ve been working on for months is a chronological version of Instagram. I would like to have a specific month to report now. But now we’re looking at the first quarter of next year,” said Adam Mosseri.

Mosseri recognized the need to update and regularize the role to keep people “safe online”; in addition to adding the need for more tools for parents to have more autonomy over minors on the platform.

