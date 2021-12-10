Instagram: chronological feed will return in 2022

Instagram will once again show posts in chronological order in users’ feeds. The statement was made by the CEO of the social network, Adam Mosseri, during his testimony in the United States Congress.

Since 2016, the algorithm decides the order in which posts are displayed based on user preferences, something that fans of the social network do not like. In 2017, the system was updated to include recommended posts and left many users annoyed by preventing them from viewing posts from friends in real time.

Mosseri went to Congress to explain the harm caused by Instagram to young people using the app. When asked if he believed that users should have the right to use the social network “without being manipulated by algorithms”, the executive said yes, so much so that he was already working on a solution.

Instagram Feed (Image: Shutterstock)

“We believe in more transparency and accountability and we believe in more control. That’s why we’re currently working on a version of a timeline feed that we hope to release next year,” said Mosseri.

The CEO also said that he doesn’t have a specific month for the “old new thing” to launch, but that he’s aiming for the first quarter of 2022. Instagram that the user scrolls through the feed until he finds the posts that interest him.

Last year, a feature called “Recent Posts” was spotted in internal Instagram tests, but the feature was never released to users. It is noteworthy that the CEO was under oath when he made the statement, which puts more pressure on the release of the resource.