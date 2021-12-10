Instagram Playback arrives with the official retrospective of its 2021 stories

To celebrate another year that has passed, Instagram launched today (9) Playback, a resource that makes a retrospective with 10 stories published throughout the year to remember the good moments of 2021.
Once the Instagram retrospective is available, the user will be notified and will be able to edit the selection before posting it to a new story. Then you can remove any story selected by the algorithm and place any other available in the Insta file.
Instagram Retrospective 2021
Playback is likely to be as successful as Spotify Wrapped, quickly flooding feeds with retrospectives from 2021. According to the social network, the tool will be made available to everyone from today, but distribution should happen gradually. It’s a good idea to keep the app up to date (check the Play Store and App Store) so that you can enjoy the retrospective as soon as it becomes available.
