Instagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed Option Says Head of Social Network | Technology

“We are working on a version of a timeline feed that we hope to release next year,” said Mosseri. He also stated that the company has been working on this feature “for months”, but did not share details about how it would work and would also be used for stories, for example.

In the early days of Instagram, posts appeared only in chronological order. It was only in 2016, a few years after Facebook bought the social network, that the app started using an algorithm that decides the order of relevance of the photos and videos that appear in the feed.

2 of 2 Adam Mosseri, Instagram boss, at US Senate hearing — Photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz Adam Mosseri, Instagram boss, at US Senate hearing — Photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz

The change would bring “more transparency”, “accountability” and “more control” to users, according to the executive. Instagram has come in for criticism after whistleblower Frances Haugen claimed that Facebook’s products harm children.