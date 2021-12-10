Investigation shows that Chilean candidate Kast’s father was a member of the Nazi Party in Germany

SANTIAGO — An identity card obtained from the Federal Archives of Germany reveals that Michael Kast, father of Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, joined the Nazi Party months before his 18th birthday. The document is dated September 1, 1942, at the height of Adolf Hitler’s war with the Soviet Union. The document belies statements made by the far right leader and winner of the first round of elections on 21 November. José Antonio Kast will face leftist Gabriel Boric, who is leading the polls, in the second round, scheduled for December 19.

The document with the name of José Antonio Kast’s father was discovered and published on social networks by Chilean journalist Mauricio Weibel. The AP agency had direct access to the identity card after obtaining it from the Federal Archives in Germany. The finding contradicts the statements of Kast, who always maintained that his father had fought as a simple recruit in the German army, which did not make him a Nazi.

In 2018, during a television interview, he rejected the allegations.

Fact check: This is the official document of the German State that confirms the militancy in the Nazi party of the priest of Jose Antonio Kast pic.twitter.com/xnIzdfJrcJ — Mauricio Weibel Barahona (@mauricio_weibel) December 1, 2021

“Why do you use the Nazi adjective? Kast asked the interviewer. — When there’s a war and there’s a mandatory draft, a 17 or 18 year old doesn’t have the option of saying ‘I’m not going’ because they take him to military trial and shoot him the next day.





There is no evidence that candidate Kast’s father participated in Nazi atrocities, such as the campaign to exterminate Europe’s Jews. However, while military service was mandatory, as Kast argues, Nazi Party membership was voluntary.

“We don’t have a single example of someone being forced to join the party,” Armin Nolzen, a German historian who has extensively researched membership in the German National Socialist Workers’ Party (the party’s official name), told the AP.

The Federal Archives could not confirm that Michael Kast on the identity card, with Nazi Party membership number 9271831, is the father of the Chilean presidential candidate. However, the date and place of birth correspond to those of the father Kast. The identity adds further confusion to the most polarized campaign in Chile’s democratic history.

Boric, a 35-year-old leftist who has Communist Party support, did not forget to chastise Kast for his father’s past during the presidential debate before the first round.

— To migrate is a right and at times it is also a tragedy. His own father was a migrant after having fought in the Nazi army – Boric told Kast to criticize the “ditch” that his rival proposed as a solution for immigrants arriving in Chile from the North.

Kast, 55, is a fervent Catholic, father of nine and has family ties to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet: his brother, Miguel Kast, was president of the Central Bank of Chile during the military regime. During the 2018 presidential campaign, in which he won 8% of the vote, Kast did not hide his ideological proximity to the dictator.

— If [Pinochet] were alive, he would vote for me. Now, if I had known him, we would have had a cup of tea at La Moneda [sede do governo] – he said.

In the 1988 referendum that removed Pinochet from power, Kast voted in favor of the dictator’s continuation.

This is not the first time an investigation has cast doubt on the Kast family’s democratic credentials. In 2015, journalist Javier Rebolledo published “In the shadow of the crows”, an investigation into civil involvement in the dictatorship. Half of the book is dedicated to the Kast family. The text is largely based on the testimony of Olga Rist, widow of Michel Kast and mother of José Antonio Kast, the candidate.

Rebolledo states in his book that Christian Kast, brother of José Antonio, collaborated with the Directorate of National Intelligence (Dina), the feared political police of the military regime, and that his father, Michael Kast, was involved in some of the arrests of opponents of Pinochet.

Michael Kast arrived in Chile in 1950, a year before his wife and two older children. Earlier, he had destroyed the documents identifying him as a German Army officer in order to exchange them for a Red Cross document he had obtained. He later contacted Erik Wünsch, a former Nazi army officer who had immigrated to Chile after the war, who helped him obtain visas.

Michael Kast settled in Paine, a rural area south of Santiago, and from there built a chain of restaurants and a packaged food factory. Candidate José Antonio Kast accused journalist Javier Rebolledo of taking his mother’s memory out of context and distorting the facts to attribute a sinister past to his father.