IOC puts boxing, weightlifting and pentathlon on the hot seat for Los Angeles 2028 | olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has challenged the presence of boxing, weightlifting and pentathlon in the Olympic program of the Los Angeles Games 2028. If the presence at the time is guaranteed for the Paris Olympics, for the next edition of the Games as three responsible international federations will have to adapt to new realities to continue at the event.

Boxing and weight lifting cases are more similar. IOC President Thomas Bach opened the announcements leading up to Wednesday’s press conference calling the two international federations, Aiba (boxing) and IWF (weight) “problematic children of the Olympic movement.”

The presence of both was questioned even for Paris, but Bach said that, if nothing extraordinary happens, sports will remain Olympic until 2024. To maintain this status, however, they will need drastic changes in governance practices.

Aiba will even continue to be suspended by the IOC at least until 2023. In order to regain the status of entity responsible for sport for Paris, it will need to show transparency in its leadership and finance processes, as well as integrity in the judgments of the fights. It is worth remembering that the existence of a match-fixing scandal at Rio 2016 was proven, that the sport was managed by a task force for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In the case of weight lifting, leadership issues are also latent. Bach stressed that a further postponement of the IWF presidential election, which has been postponed since the beginning of the year, would be unacceptable. Another key point would be a change in culture in relation to doping, reducing the historical incidence of cases in the modality and ensuring a robust and independent process for controlling the use of prohibited substances.

The pentathlon situation is different, but the sport is also at serious risk of being left out of the Los Angeles 2028 program. The IOC’s assessment is that a change in the competition format is needed to make it more attractive, safe, accessible, and reduced cost. At the moment there is a certainty: equestrianism will no longer be accepted in any proposal made by the UIPM (international federation), and a new fifth sport will have to be adopted.

– We have to see the fifth discipline to increase accessibility worldwide. This process is under study and should be completed next year. It will be necessary to reduce the cost of the operation. We only know that any proposal submitted will not feature equestrianism. It is possible that there will be a decision in 2023 and then it will be evaluated. They have a clear understanding of what needs to be done – said IOC sporting director Kit McConnell.

The pentathlon received harsh criticism at the Tokyo Games for at least two instances of animal abuse. But the IOC’s decision to eliminate equestrianism from the pentathlon does not exactly have to do with a concern for animals, since equestrianism itself (training, CCE and jumping) will continue in the program: “It is an established sport in the world and not let’s change our attitude about him,” Bach said.

Despite having been initially confirmed among the pre-assured sports at the Beijing Games, football was also cited by Thomas Bach at one point as in undefined situation. The question would depend on the definition regarding the proposal to host the World Cup every two years, which would generate a conflict of dates.

– What we know about these plans is coming from the media. We are with the same conclusions as you that if there is this calendar change there will be a conflicting calendar for the first time in 2028. We would have to study what it would mean in terms of availability of the best players and we would have to consider the consequences of this situation. At that time it would be mere speculation because at the moment we do not have this confirmation – Bach said.

If the aforementioned sports are in doubt, the IOC has virtually assured the presence of surfing, skating and rock climbing, debuting in Tokyo 2020, in Los Angeles 2028. Bach cited the audience and critics’ approval in the last edition and the strong relationships between the two first with the Californian culture to reinforce that they must follow as flagships in the process of renewal and rejuvenation of the Games.