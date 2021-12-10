Is a vegan diet healthier than eating meat and dairy products?

9 December 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, There is no one perfect diet that fits all. Ideally, the diet is balanced and diversified

For the past 10 years, identical twins Hugo and Ross Turner have been adventure sports athletes.

“A big part of our job is to prepare the body. Since we are identical twins, we can compare different strategies or regimens and understand what might work best for us,” says Hugo.

It was with this idea in mind that the brothers decided to experiment with which type of diet is best or worst for them: could not consuming any animal-derived foods make a difference in performance?

They have even participated in several studies carried out by a team of experts from the Department of Research on Gemini at King’s College London, UK.

“We want to use the model of identical twins, who are genetic clones, to test the effect of diet and exercise and how these individuals respond to different types of food,” explains Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at the university.

For 12 weeks, the Turner brothers split: Hugo began a vegan diet, while Ross continued to eat meat and dairy products.

Both received the same number of calories per day and did the same type of physical training throughout the entire period.

The differences

Hugo confesses that he suffered to adjust to the new diet.

“In the first weeks, I had that desire to eat meat, dairy products and cheese. And my diet was based on fruits, nuts and nuts,” he says.

“On the other hand, I was eating more whole foods, which meant my blood sugar levels were stable and I felt more full throughout the day.”

“It also seemed that I had more energy,” he adds.

Ross says that he had ups and downs. “I had a few days with spikes in energy and longer moments of fatigue.”

Credit, BBC Reel Photo caption, Identical twins Hugo and Ross Turner have been adventure sports athletes for ten years

Professor Spector believes that the experience helped to better understand how the body handles food and how this can vary greatly from person to person — even when we are talking about identical twins.

This variation, incidentally, was also observed in other twins, in a study that is being conducted by the researcher and his group at Kings College.

“We believe there is possibly an element outside of genetics that contributes to the results we see: gut flora,” says Spector.

The intestinal flora, or intestinal microbiota, is a set of trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive system and are essential for various processes in our body.

“If they [os micro-organismos] are well treated, will produce thousands of chemicals that keep the body in shape,” he continues.

“These chemicals help the immune system to fight infections and go to the brain, where they make us feel more satiated or less stressed and depressed”, completes the professor.

According to Spector’s calculations, identical twins show only 25-30% similarity in gut flora. And that could be one of the reasons they react differently to diets.

How to have a healthy flora

Spector lists four key steps to keeping the body’s microorganisms balanced and nurturing diversity in your intestinal “garden”.

“The first thing is to eat 30 plants a week”, he recommends.

That’s between four and five servings of vegetables, greens, or fruits each day.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The intestinal microbiota is essential for the functioning of our body

“Secondly, it is important to choose plants that have polyphenols, which are substances that give bright colors or a slightly bitter taste to some of these foods,” he says.

Options include red cabbage, carrots, red fruits (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry…), citrus (lemon, orange, tangerine…), chestnuts, coffee and even semisweet chocolate.

The third step cited by Spector is the consumption of probiotics. This is a class of foods that already have in their formulation the microorganisms that can populate the intestine and contribute to the balance of the microbiota.

The main probiotics currently available are plain yogurt, kefir and kombucha.

“Finally, it is important to cut out ultra-processed foods”, adds the professor.

Ultra-processed is a category that brings together foods made with industrial ingredients that have undergone such intense processing that they lose their original structure, color and flavor, to the point of needing compounds such as emulsifiers, dyes, flavorings…

The list includes stuffed cookies, industrialized sauces, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream and chewing gum.

Results and learning

Ross realized that his brother’s task of going vegan for a few weeks had yielded an important lesson.

“I could see how much processed food I was eating and that made me more aware of this issue,” he notes.

Professor Spector ponders that a vegan diet is not necessarily healthier. “It all depends on the quality of the food and it’s not just about having or not having meat on your plate,” he says.

“Many vegans can consume a large amount of ultra-processed food”, he exemplifies.

Credit, BBC Reel Photo caption, Researcher Tim Spector explains that a vegan diet is not always healthier

At the end of the twelve weeks, the results of Hugo and Ross were not so different, even with very different diets.

They even noticed some small improvements in some aspect of health or another, such as cholesterol level, fat percentage or resistance to type 2 diabetes.

These findings, however, cannot be extrapolated to the entire population. After all, they are high performance athletes, with very strict training routines and diets, in which a simple change can mean a better or worse performance in sports.

For “normal” humans like us, Spector understands that promoting dietary changes and seeking a healthier diet that benefits the gut microbiota can help reduce tiredness, hunger and weight.

But in the end, what this whole experience with twins reinforces is that there is no one perfect diet that works the same for everyone—even when we’re talking about people who share exactly the same genome.

And the Turner brothers themselves realized this during the twelve weeks of the experiment.

“I managed to change my diet a little. Now, I try to add more color to my plate and eat everything in moderation. The key is balance”, suggests Hugo.

“If someone says a specific diet is going to give you exact results, always ask. It’s important to experiment, have fun and see what works for you,” advises Ross.

This report is based in a video of the series The Science of Fitness produced by BBC Reel. To watch other content (in English), Click here.