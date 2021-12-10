“It was the worst year I’ve lived here,” says Edenilson of the season

Internacional lost 1-0 to Red Bull Bragantino, today (9), in the last round of the Brasileirão. After the match, defensive midfielder Edenilson had a vengeance and said it was the worst year he had lived in Colorado.

“It was a very bad year. Particularly, it was the worst year I’ve lived here. It’s complicated to come with a small chance for Libertadores, after playing in the competition three years in a row. Our last objective was this and we weren’t able to achieve it,” he lamented.

Like what Taison did after the last game, Edenilson asked for a reflection on Inter’s stage.

“We have to make a general reflection, everybody, see where the mistakes are. Inter have to dispute all the titles they dispute and we’ve been suffering for some years. We have to reflect and, all together, help Inter’s goal to win”, he said.

Asked about the relegation of Grêmio, Inter’s traditional rival, the player said again that he only cared about what happened to Inter.

“This is more for the fans. We’re worried about ours. I personally don’t know if I’ll rest thinking about next year. Nobody likes to lose and come here to play like it was worthless. We want to win, compete, help the club, and the situation is very complicated,” he concluded.

Inter closed the Brasileirão in 12th, with 48 points, five behind América-MG, which secured the last place in the Pre-Libertadores 2022.