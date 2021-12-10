‘It wasn’t easy for me’, reveals Walcyr Carrasco about the departure of Camila Queiroz from TV Globo | celebrities



Walcyr Carrasco and Camila Queiroz – publicity/globe TV

Walcyr Carrasco and Camila Queirozdisclosure/globe TV

Published 12/09/2021 18:40

Rio – Walcyr Carrasco opened the game about the departure of Camila Queiroz, from TV Globo, in an interview with the podcast ‘Novela das Nove’, from GShow. The author confessed that he was taken by surprise with the news that the actress did not renew her contract with the station, for not accepting the demands made by her, in the final stretch of recordings of ‘Secret Truths 2’. “What happened, I never saw it happen… I prefer not to go into details, because it was her issue with the network. But I’ve never seen it happen, someone in the final stretch has a problem like that. I prefer not to talk too much, leave it to It wasn’t easy for me, no,” he confessed.

When asked about the damage caused by Camila’s departure from the telenovela, Walcyr was in suspense, as he cannot deliver the plot’s development to the viewers. “It impacted, it was difficult, but we overcame ourselves and it was very good. We had recordings (with Camila Queiroz) until the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, nothing like that, because we already had recordings (with Camila) until the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, nothing like that, because we already had recordings,” he said.

About the end of the novel, Walcyr also made a mystery about the death of Bill (Gabriel Leone): if it was an accident or a crime. “It’s a valid question: Angel may have killed Bill. Or not…”. said the author, who spoke about the success of Secret Truths. “Look, I don’t think you can make a soap opera or any popular product without thinking about success, in terms of audience. If making a soap opera requires industrial gear, you can’t think that you’re going to make such an expensive project, with so many people, and that nothing will happen. There is pressure to succeed, but it is not outside. I myself apply this pressure: it has to work.”

understand the case