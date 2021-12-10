‘It wasn’t easy for me’, reveals Walcyr Carrasco about the departure of Camila Queiroz from TV Globo | celebrities

Walcyr Carrasco and Camila Queirozdisclosure/globe TV

Rio – Walcyr Carrasco opened the game about the departure of Camila Queiroz, from TV Globo, in an interview with the podcast ‘Novela das Nove’, from GShow. The author confessed that he was taken by surprise with the news that the actress did not renew her contract with the station, for not accepting the demands made by her, in the final stretch of recordings of ‘Secret Truths 2’. “What happened, I never saw it happen… I prefer not to go into details, because it was her issue with the network. But I’ve never seen it happen, someone in the final stretch has a problem like that. I prefer not to talk too much, leave it to It wasn’t easy for me, no,” he confessed.

When asked about the damage caused by Camila’s departure from the telenovela, Walcyr was in suspense, as he cannot deliver the plot’s development to the viewers. “It impacted, it was difficult, but we overcame ourselves and it was very good. We had recordings (with Camila Queiroz) until the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, nothing like that, because we already had recordings (with Camila) until the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, nothing like that, because we already had recordings,” he said.

About the end of the novel, Walcyr also made a mystery about the death of Bill (Gabriel Leone): if it was an accident or a crime. “It’s a valid question: Angel may have killed Bill. Or not…”. said the author, who spoke about the success of Secret Truths. “Look, I don’t think you can make a soap opera or any popular product without thinking about success, in terms of audience. If making a soap opera requires industrial gear, you can’t think that you’re going to make such an expensive project, with so many people, and that nothing will happen. There is pressure to succeed, but it is not outside. I myself apply this pressure: it has to work.”

understand the case

Globo announced last month that actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of ‘Verdades Secretas 2′, a soap opera on Globoplay. “Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the period of recording the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary for recording the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that he would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands. Globo, then, decided to conclude Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. being recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept”, the channel said in a statement.

Camila Queiroz rebuts broadcaster
After the news aired and took large proportions, Camila Queiroz broke the silence and spoke through a statement published by her press office on Instagram. The actress’s team makes it clear that she was not fired by the network, as her contract ended on November 10th. The note also says that the script for ‘Secret Truths’ that the actress delivered was different from the direction the story took after the start of the recordings and that it believes that ‘these latest developments make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for the fact of having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of its contract with TV Globo in the past’.

