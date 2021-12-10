‘It wasn’t easy for me’, reveals Walcyr Carrasco about the departure of Camila Queiroz from TV Globo | celebrities

Walcyr Carrasco and Camila Queirozdisclosure/globe TV
Published 12/09/2021 18:40
When asked about the damage caused by Camila’s departure from the telenovela, Walcyr was in suspense, as he cannot deliver the plot’s development to the viewers. “It impacted, it was difficult, but we overcame ourselves and it was very good. We had recordings (with Camila Queiroz) until the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, nothing like that, because we already had recordings (with Camila) until the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, nothing like that, because we already had recordings,” he said.
About the end of the novel, Walcyr also made a mystery about the death of Bill (Gabriel Leone): if it was an accident or a crime. “It’s a valid question: Angel may have killed Bill. Or not…”. said the author, who spoke about the success of Secret Truths. “Look, I don’t think you can make a soap opera or any popular product without thinking about success, in terms of audience. If making a soap opera requires industrial gear, you can’t think that you’re going to make such an expensive project, with so many people, and that nothing will happen. There is pressure to succeed, but it is not outside. I myself apply this pressure: it has to work.”
understand the case
Camila Queiroz rebuts broadcaster
After the news aired and took large proportions, Camila Queiroz broke the silence and spoke through a statement published by her press office on Instagram. The actress’s team makes it clear that she was not fired by the network, as her contract ended on November 10th. The note also says that the script for ‘Secret Truths’ that the actress delivered was different from the direction the story took after the start of the recordings and that it believes that ‘these latest developments make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for the fact of having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of its contract with TV Globo in the past’.