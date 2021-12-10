Italian club accuses Douglas of leaving city and team without authorization | volleyball

After Douglas Souza’s announcement of his return to Brazil, Callipo Sport, now his former club, demonstrated this Thursday (9), accusing the Brazilian athlete of leaving the city and the team without any authorization. Through an official note, the Italian team regretted what had happened, criticized the pointer’s posture and said it will do everything to assert its rights.

+ Douglas Souza leaves the Italian club and returns to Brazil

1 of 3 Douglas Souza on court for the selection — Photo: Publicity/FIVB Douglas Souza on court for the selection — Photo: Publicity/FIVB

– As of today, Tonno Callipo Volley learned that the Brazilian athlete Douglas Correia de Souza left the city and his teammates without any authorization or justification. The club, deeply disappointed with the inexplicable behavior of the athlete, will take every action to ensure the interests of the team – said the club in the official statement.

2 of 3 Official note of the Douglas Club in Italy — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Official note of the Douglas Club in Italy — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Earlier, on his Twitter account Douglas posted “and here came the ‘comeback’ (return) I’ve been waiting for.” Along with the text he included the Brazilian flag and a heart. The pointer, who played only 10 matches for the Italian club, had been having problems adapting in Italy, as well as disagreements with the direction of the team. The local championship still has games scheduled until the end of this month.

On his Instagram account, Douglas posted a photo at the airport with the caption “the saga I’ve been waiting for has begun”. In his stories, he also revealed that he is “happy” and that he will have a “little surprise”. It is worth remembering that Douglas Souza’s last spell in Brazilian volleyball was between 2018 and 2020, when the pointer defended Taubaté in the Superliga. During 2021, Douglas was out of Brazil. In Italy, he was on the Callipo Sport team, alongside two other Brazilians, Maurício Borges and Flávio Gualberto.