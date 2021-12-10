Italian club says Douglas Souza returned to Brazil without authorization: ‘inexplicable behavior’

Tonno Callipo Volley, the Italian club in which the pointer Douglas Souza works, spoke this Thursday about the athlete’s trip back to Brazil. Through a note posted on social media, he stated that the Brazilian returned without authorization or justification and that he will take appropriate measures.

Tokyo Character-2020:Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year by Time magazine

“Tonno Callipo Volley learned that the athlete Douglas Correia de Souza left the city and his teammates without any authorization and justification. The club, deeply disappointed by the athlete’s inexplicable behavior, will evaluate all actions to protect his interests”, the statement says. .

In the early hours of this Thursday (Brasilia time), Douglas posted a warning that he would be back in the country. “And here came the ‘comeback’ I had been waiting for,” he posted on his Twitter, with an emoji of the Brazilian flag. On Instagram, the athlete appeared at an airport: “Starting the saga I’ve been waiting for”. In the following posts, he did not mention the situation in Italy, but promised to return with the lives he does on the networks.

Douglas Spuza posted on Instagram indicating a trip to Brazil Photo: Reprodução

Douglas debuted at the Italian club on October 11, and had already played ten games for the team. There, he had the company of Brazilians Flávio and Maurício Borges. The player and his boyfriend, Gabriel Campos, had been suffering from problems adapting to the city of Vibo Valentia, home of the Tonno Callipo team.

Read too:Success in Tokyo, Fernanda Garay is elected fan athlete at the Brasil Olímpico Award with record voting

According to the website “Webvôlei”, Douglas warned his teammates about his departure, but the club would try to convince him to stay. Now, the situation seems far from having an amicable end between the parties.