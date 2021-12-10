Italian who used silicone arm to try to deceive nurse defends anti-Covid vaccine and says he took immunization | World

An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm when he went to get a Covid vaccine said that after that he had already received the immunizing agent and that the vaccine “is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease.”

Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for using an arm made of silicone when he first appeared at a vaccine center in the northern city of Biella. Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated from the beginning of this year.

Russo insisted, during an appearance on Wednesday night on the Italian talk show La7, that he was not trying to defraud the government or deceive anyone because the arm was obviously not real. He said he wanted to make a personal protest against mandatory vaccination.

A nurse who saw the silicone arm reported Russo to her supervisors. The dentist acknowledged that his protest failed and said he received a dose of the vaccine in one of his royal arms the next day, “because the system made me do it.”

He added: “I think at the moment the vaccine is the only weapon we have against this terrible disease, but there must be freedom of choice.”

Russo said it is not anti-vaccination and has received all of his childhood vaccines. He said he remade some of those vaccines over the summer, including a tetanus shot.

Although Italy’s vaccination rate is nearly 85% of the currently eligible population aged 12 and over, people in the 30-59 year age bracket have proven to be the most resistant to vaccinations, with nearly 3.5 million still unreceived. first doses.

The government is expanding its vaccination mandate to other categories of workers, including police and teachers.