Ivete Sangalo dedicates Multishow Award trophy to her husband and children after rumors of separation

Singer Ivete Sangalo quotes Daniel Cady after rumors of separation and dedicates a trophy to her husband, children, Marcelo, Helena and Marina, and to fans

Ivete Sangalo (49) was very emotional when receiving a trophy in the Multishow Award!

The singer won the Performance of the Year category at the event that took place on Wednesday night, 08.

After rumors of the end of her marriage with Daniel Cady, the artist dedicated the award to her husband and children, Marcelo (12), and the twins, Helen and Marina, 3 years old.

“I’m going to dedicate this award to my princesses, who arrived to brighten up the lives of Mom, Marina and Helena; my son Marcelo and Dad, who is watching us at home. I love you. And my fans, all of them my love and my gratitude”, said the muse on the stage of the awards.

In her Instagram feed, Ivete also took the opportunity to thank her fans for yet another achievement by publishing photos of the event in which she appears with a powerful glowing look.

“My fans, everything that comes from you is too good. Thank you for this beautiful love. Another @premiomultishow. For you”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup started after the nutritionist deleted the photos from his Instagram profile with his beloved. On live in late November, he dismissed the rumors and explained the reason for deleting the images. “It had nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where this story came from. Some evil mind saw me revamping my Instagram and dropped it. I’m just launching a shirt brand. Everything is fine around here. All in peace with my family, thank God!”, declared Cady.

Ivete Sangalo, Luísa Sonza and Iza pay homage to Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021) is eternal! Our eternal Queen of Suffering was honored at the Multishow Award! The singers nominated in the ‘Singer of the Year’ category, Ivete Sangalo, Luisa Sonza (23), Anitta (28) and Iza (31) came together to elect the eternal queen of suffering as this year’s big winner. With the exception of Anitta, they got together on the awards stage and sang hits from the country. Mrs Ruth, mother of Marília, and brother of the singer, João Gustavo, received the trophy.

