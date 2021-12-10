Japanese billionaire goes into space

Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa was launched on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), joining the growing list of billionaires who have gone into space.

He plans to perform 100 tasks in space, including playing golf.

Maezawa made his fortune through e-commerce companies, including Zozotown.

He was once a drummer in a punk rock band, and last year threw a show in search of a new girlfriend to join him in space, but then canceled.

A Russian rocket carrying Maezawa departed from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Maezawa must spend 12 days on the ISS and he is the first space tourist to visit the station in years.

The Wednesday launch saw Maezawa joined by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and video producer Yozo Hirano, who is documenting the trip to the billionaire’s YouTube channel.

Maezawa went through a rigorous training program before the launch, which included sleeping on an incline bed, being swiveled in a chair, and playing long periods of badminton, all documented on her social media.

Maezawa arrives at ISS

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Mezawa arrived on the ISS. The 46-year-old businessman and his assistant are the first japanese citizens to visit a station that orbits the Earth.

The Russian space vehicle, the Soyuz, carrying Maezawa, his assistant and the Russian cosmonaut departed Kazakhstan shortly after noon on Wednesday (8). After a 6-hour journey, the vehicle arrived at the space station.

Fonte: BBC, NHK