“Jesus speaks of Flamengo with tears in his eyes”, reveals former Benfica player – Flamengo

Former player cites Flamengo’s ‘point in favor’ to repatriate Jorge Jesus

The marriage between Jorge Jesus and Flamengo became one of the most important chapters in the club’s history. No wonder, the memories haunt even today. Divorced since July 2020, the possibility of a new ‘flirt’ is always on the agenda. Guilherme Siqueira, a former Benfica full-back, revealed how Mister reacts when Mais Querido is mentioned.

— I had lunch with him in Lisbon a few months ago, and Jesus, when he talks about Flamengo, has tears in his eyes, when he talks about Brazil. The affection he received, and that’s what he says, it’s not just from the Flamengo fans, it’s from the Brazilian fans, he received such great affection from the Brazilian fans, without a doubt it’s a reason for the coach to think: ‘Wow, for don’t I come back? Why don’t I live it there again? – before continuing:

“He goes to sleep every day and misses him.” I think Flamengo has that in their favor. Of course if you came back one day, my dear, come on, let’s work, what’s gone, gone, you have to show us everything you’re capable of. But he said: ‘The affection I received, from the time I lived in Rio de Janeiro, I never received in my life’ – and continued before finishing:

“He misses what he lived here very much.” And, as a fan, a football lover and a Brazilian who always wants the best in the country, I’m rooting for this marriage to come back because it would be good, not only for Flamengo, but for Brazilian football -, ended in an interview with Espn.

As said, the full-back worked with Jorge Jesus at Benfica. Even when the Portuguese coach signed with Flamengo in 2019, Guilherme Siqueira revealed that Filipe Luís and Diego Alves sought to know about Mister. The athlete opened the game and revealed that the rubro-negro players were surprised by the Portuguese.

— I remember Filipe was curious about Jorge’s work, Diego Alves himself, we played together at Valencia, Diego called me: ‘Wow, Gui, what’s up?’ see how different he is”, he pointed and continued:

— And today, if you ask Filipe Luís, Diego Alves and company, they will say how much Jorge Jesus positively surprised them, Filipe came from working with Tite, Mourinho, Simeone, and he really knows that Jesus has then this technical and tactical intelligence, and this way of imposing things, that when we understand this way of working, he is a sensational guy –, ended.