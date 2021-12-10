Jojo Todynho is proposed in marriage 12 days after dating the public

Another wedding in sight! This Friday (10) Jojo Todynho surprised her followers by announcing that she and her boyfriend, Lucas Souza, Are engaged! The artist shared on her Instagram a photo of the moment her lover asked for her hand and even gave some details of how it all happened.

“No words for this surprise! And I don’t suspect anything. And the Renata asking me to put on a beige dress, because friday wears pale clothes. Everything was already arranged with the Lucas. I go downstairs and come face to face with my white boy asking me to marry him. Hi? What do you mean, God? It’s 4 months of a lot of history“, started jojo.

In the text, the artist remembers that she met Lucas during a trip to Tulum, Mexico, and that everything happened very intensely between them: “I was crazy, because I thought he was a gringo, until he came to talk to me. ‘Hi, I accompanied you to the Farm, can I take a picture with you?’ Ah, I promptly replied, ‘May I give you a kiss?’

“And, in this course of our history, many, many things happened and the certainty that we have is that love always wins. Obviously, I said yes, for sure he’s the man I want to share every moment, dream with. Love you“.

